Donald Trump has potentially hit peak hypocrisy after pledging to prioritise US manufacture despite much Trump-branded merchandise being made abroad.

The US president is running a “Made In America” week to celebrate his country’s industries this week.

As part of this, Trump promised he would take more legal and regulatory steps during the next six months to protect American manufacturers, lashing out against trade deals and trade practices he said have hurt US companies.

According to Reuters, he said: “I want to make a pledge to each and every one of you: No longer are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, steal our jobs and drain our wealth.”

Despite this, a number of products bearing both the billionaire businessman’s name and that of his daughter are manufactured abroad.

The irony of this did not escape many...