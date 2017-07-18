Donald Trump has potentially hit peak hypocrisy after pledging to prioritise US manufacture despite much Trump-branded merchandise being made abroad.
The US president is running a “Made In America” week to celebrate his country’s industries this week.
As part of this, Trump promised he would take more legal and regulatory steps during the next six months to protect American manufacturers, lashing out against trade deals and trade practices he said have hurt US companies.
According to Reuters, he said: “I want to make a pledge to each and every one of you: No longer are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, steal our jobs and drain our wealth.”
Despite this, a number of products bearing both the billionaire businessman’s name and that of his daughter are manufactured abroad.
The irony of this did not escape many...
White House press secretary Sean Spicer went on to dodge questions on the issue, saying it was “out of bounds”.
Asked if any of the Trump family brands will commit to no longer manufacturing goods abroad, Spicer said the president’s agenda focuses on making sure “all companies can hire here, can expand here, can manufacture here.”
On the Trump family’s companies, however, Spicer said, “It’s not appropriate for me to stand up here and comment about a business. I believe that is a little out of bounds.”
As part of “Made In America” week, the US president got the chance to play with some big kid toys including American-made bulldozers, baseball bats and fire engines outside the White House.
Trump seemed particularly taken with the fire engine, jumping into the cab of a Wisconsin-built truck and pretended to be a firefighter, saying, “Where’s the fire? Where’s the fire? Put it out fast!”
He also took a swing with a baseball bat in the White House’s Blue Room...
As well as donning a customised Stetson in front of cheering manufacturing company executives from all 50 states gathered to hear him praise their products...
Bless him.