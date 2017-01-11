NEWS

Donald Trump Says He's 'Very Much Of A Germaphobe' In Amazing WaterSportsGate Denial

'Does anyone really believe that story?'

11/01/2017 16:53 | Updated 2 hours ago
Graeme Demianyk Night News Editor and US-Based Reporter, The Huffington Post UK

Donald Trump has dismissed the unverified story that the world is talking about, telling a news conference: “I’m very much of a germaphobe.”

The President-elect called the sensational memos claiming he has a predilection for the sexual act known as a ‘golden shower’ as “fake news”, and made clear his aversion to such practices.

He told reporters:

“I was in Russia years ago, with the Miss Universe contest which did very well - the Moscow area. And I told many people: be careful. Cameras all over the place. Again, not just Russia, all over.

“Does anyone really believe that story? I’m also very much of a germaphobe, by the way. Believe me.”

Evan Vucci/AP
Germaphobe: Donald Trump speaks during his extraordinary news conference on Wednesday

The President-elect was conducting his first news conference in six months – 168 days, to be exact – and comes the day after sensational allegations claiming Russia holds compromising personal and financial information about him.

The US broadcaster CNN on Tuesday afternoon published the story based on a dossier produced, in part, by a former British spy that has been presented to Trump and outgoing President Barack Obama, and is being investigated by the FBI for credibility and accuracy.

CNN published no details of the information contained in the 35 pages. Later, however, BuzzFeed News published the documents in full - documents the ex-MI6 officer had told other reporters about. 

Despite Trump taking to Twitter last night, people had already started reacting on social media:

