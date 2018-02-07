Donald Trump Gets Burned On Twitter Over His Demand For A Big Military Parade

President Donald Trump apparently wants an awesome military parade in Washington to display the nation’s might, and people on social media are laughing.

“The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France,” a military official told The Washington Post.

Trump attended a Bastille Day celebration in Paris last year as a guest of French President Emmanuel Macron and told reporters he was awestruck by the “military might” on display.

“We’re going to have to try to top it,” he added.

Some people pointed out the president has never actually served in the armed forces himself, and avoided the Vietnam War draft on account of bone spurs. Ouch.

Others worried about the “fascist” overtones of displaying the country’s weaponry in a similar grandstanding style to Kim Jong-un, or even Hitler, according to one post.