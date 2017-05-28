The hits just keep on comin'

"Leaders of France, Ger, Italy, Japan, Canada & UK walk the streets of Taormina. Trump follows in a golf cart" pic.twitter.com/MAEuwkY7ud — Maggie Jordan: (@MaggieJordanACN) May 27, 2017

The episode came just days after Trump sent his daughter, Ivanka, to speak at an event in Saudi Arabia because he was too “exhausted” two days into a seven-day tour of the Middle East and Europe.

As Trump took a golf cart, Angela Merkel walked that shit in heels. https://t.co/LYDjirHSFa — shauna (@goldengateblond) May 27, 2017

Although he is the oldest of the G7 leaders by 8 years, Trump’s apparent lack of stamina on the world stage jars with his previous bragging about his own toughness as well as his criticism of rival, Hillary Clinton, during the US Presidential campaign last year.

Hillary Clinton does not have the STRENGTH or STAMINA to be President. We need strong and super smart for our next leader - or trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2015

Hillary Clinton doesn't have the strength or stamina to be president. Jeb Bush is a low energy individual, but Hillary is not much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2016

I consider my health, stamina and strength one of my greatest assets.The world has watched me for many years and can so testify-great genes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2015

Awkward. Trump, who has a history of fat-shaming people, is the heaviest US President in 100 years. He once made this comment about people who drink diet beverages.

I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2012

People are going crazy with my comments on Diet Coke (soda). Let's face it--this stuff just doesn't work. It makes you hungry. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

Here’s Trump drinking a Diet Coke.

Celebrating 1237! #Trump2016 A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on May 26, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT

In fact, he has a special red button on his desk in the Oval Office with which he can order one with one simple movement. Things aren’t going to let up for Trump now that he has arrived back home. He faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and mushrooming inquiries into allegations that Russia meddled in the US election and had improper dealings with his campaign and associates.

Leaders of England, Italy, France, Germany, Japan & Canada walking in Taormina. Trump in a golf cart pic.twitter.com/jJ9B2wIQIE — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) May 27, 2017

Trump returned to Washington late Saturday after a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe, his first trip abroad as president, reports the Associated Press. Awaiting him were reports that his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, spoke with Russia’s ambassador to the United States about setting up secret communications with Moscow during the presidential transition. White House aides prepared for potential changes ahead, with the President mulling a staff overhaul amid frustrations over what he views as his communication team’s failures to push back against allegations. A rally planned Thursday in Iowa was postponed due to “an unforeseen change” in Trump’s schedule.

Trump riding around the G7 Summit in a golf cart looking like your granny at Walmart in a motorized shopping cart — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) May 27, 2017

While overseas, Trump’s longtime attorney, Marc Kasowitz, joined a still-forming legal team to help the President shoulder the intensifying investigations into Russian interference in the election and his associates’ potential involvement. More attorneys with deep experience in Washington investigations are expected to be added, along with crisis communication experts, to help the White House in the weeks ahead. “They need to quarantine this stuff and put the investigations in a separate communications operation,” said Jack Quinn, who served as White House counsel for President Bill Clinton. During the Monica Lewinsky investigation, the Clinton White House brought on a dedicated group of lawyers and a created a separate media operation to handle investigation-related inquiries so they didn’t completely subsume the president’s agenda. “I think that was enormously helpful,” Quinn said.

Heard on #AMJoy that Trump is tired, so he's taking a golf cart today... while other world leaders walk. What happened to all that stamina?😂 — Dakota (@dakota_neff) May 27, 2017

Trump, according to one person familiar with his thinking, believed he was facing more of a communications problem than a legal one, despite the intensifying inquiries. The person, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss private conversations. As he mulls new additions and outside reinforcements, Trump has entertained bringing his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and former deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, formally back into the fold. Both Lewandowski and Bossie discussed the prospect with the President before his trip, according to one person told of the conversations. Lewandowski’s return would be a particularly notable development, given the fact that he was fired by Trump after clashing with other staff as well as Trump’s adult children. Nonetheless, Lewandowski, who led the small team that steered Trump’s primary victory, has the trust of the President - an advantage that many of Trump’s aides lack. Trump called his maiden trip abroad a “home run,” but while the White House had hoped it would serve as a reset, attention on the Russia probe has only increased. Recently appointed special counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, is starting off an investigation with a broad mandate that will allow him to probe both the possible Russian influence and whether Trump attempted to obstruct the investigation by firing FBI Director James Comey.

Trump called Hillary crooked, but he and his family are the crooked ones. He called her weak, but must follow other leaders in a golf cart. — Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) May 27, 2017