As fresh reports surfaced of a whole new level of disfunction within the Donald Trump White House, the President was rolled out in front the cameras last night for what amounted to an ego-stroking ‘interview’ with Sean Hannity of Fox News .

According to an incredible report in Vanity Fair on Wednesday, the President “hates everyone in the White House” and his aides fear he is “unravelling”.

But in an hour-long one-on-one, held at a military air base in Pennsylvania, Trump wasn’t once challenged by Hannity as an adoring crowd of supporters, in a set adorned with US flags, cheered and clapped at almost every word.

“I’m very proud of you,” the President told the host at one point.