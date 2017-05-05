Bernie Sanders has mocked Donald Trump after the president praised Australia’s universal health care, just hours after Republicans voted to strip millions of Americans of theirs.

On Thursday evening, the President met with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, aboard the USS Intrepid to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea.

During a short press conference, Trump said: “It’s going to be fantastic health care.

“I shouldn’t say this to our great gentleman and my friend from Australia because you have better health care than we do.”