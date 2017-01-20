Donald Trump’s suggestion that no president has ever had an inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial has been mocked after many were quick to point out that his predecessor did - and attracted a far larger crowd. “I don’t know if it’s ever been done before,” the president-elect told crowds on Thursday.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Donald Trump and his wife Melania at his inaugural concert on January 19, 2017.

His claims, which some point out could be “easily disproved” left many feeling confused. Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all held concerts at the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump says no POTUS ever had inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial. But GWB, Obama both did. Why make a claim so easily disproved? — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) January 19, 2017

The president-elect said: “This started out tonight being a small little concert and then we had the idea maybe we’ll do it in front of the Lincoln Memorial. “I don’t know if it’s ever been done before but if it has it’s very seldom. “And the people came by the thousands and thousands and here we are tonight, all the way back.” But Trump doesn’t appear to be as popular as he claims, with attendance at his inaugural concert looking much slimmer than the crowds who braced the cold to welcome Obama in 2009.

“I don’t know if it’s ever been done before,” Trump says of inauguration concert at Lincoln Memorial. Here’s Obama doing it in 2009. pic.twitter.com/Ni7d7M0HD5 — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 19, 2017

There were suggestions that just 10,000 people turned out for Trump speech, compared to Obama’s 400,000 supporters. Media estimates at the time guessed that about 300,000 people attended Obama’s inaugural concert.

Crowd for Trump's inaugural concert: 10,000

Crowd for Obama's inaugural concert: 400,000 https://t.co/OG8OAwn2o0 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) January 20, 2017

Donald Trump’s inaugural concert in 2017:

David J. Phillip/AP People watch video monitor of Donald Trump.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Supporters of Donald Trump attend an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington.

Aaron P. Bernstein via Getty Images Donald Trump supporters watch inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

Barack Obama’s inaugural concert in 2009:

Karon Flage via Getty Images View from the World War II Memorial to the the Lincoln Memorial during the 2009 Barack Obama Inauguration Concert.

ROBYN BECK via Getty Images People bundled up against the cold attend the 'We Are One' concert, one of the events of US president-elect Barack Obama's inauguration celebrations, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on January 18, 2009.

ROBYN BECK via Getty Images Thousands attended Barack Obama's inauguration celebrations in 2009.

George W. Bush’s inaugural concert in 2001:

Reuters Photographer / Reuters President-elect George W. Bush (R) with his wife Laura and Vice President-elect Dick Cheney and his wife Lynn wave from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at the start of the inaugural opening ceremonies in Washington January 18, 2001.

Greg Mathieson/Mai via Getty Images Opening ceremonies of Presidential Inaugural weekend for George W. Bush and Richard Cheney at Lincoln Memorial.

Bill Clinton’s inaugural concert in 1993: