With less than 24 hours to go before the official inauguration, Thursday will be marked by a Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration to commemorate the swearing-in of President-elect Donald Trump. Far from the glittering lineups of past inaugural concerts, which have included Beyonce, Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Wonder, Trump’s concert is conspicuously absent of any comparable star factor.

Mark Humphrey/AP Lee Greenwood performing God Bless The USA at a rally for Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio in February 2016

Last month, Boris Epshteyn, director of communications for the Inaugural Committee, dismissed such observations, telling CNN: “This is not Woodstock. It’s not summer jam. It’s not a concert.”

Meanwhile Trump continues to insist he’s got the “biggest celebrities in the world” coming to town for the event. Here’s everyone you’ve never heard of who’ll be taking to the stage on Thursday and Friday. Lee Greenwood Country singer Lee Greenwood, who penned God Bless The USA in 1983 will also perform. While the 74-year-old refused to reveal if he had voted for Trump, in an interview with Rolling Stone the conservative Christian said: “Well, I don’t think there’s any doubt that Donald Trump, our President-elect, is a patriot.”

Sam Moore Sam Moore of the soul duo Sam and Dave, of Soul Man fame in 1967. The 81-year-old R&B singer has said he is “honoured” to perform for Trump, adding: “We all as Americans need to unite behind our new president and give him a chance.”

Toby Keith Country music superstar Toby Keith has previously branded Trump a “media whore” and described the election as s “dumpster fire.” Keith, who was raised a Democrat in Oklahoma, re-registered as an Independent in 2008.

3 Doors Down Best known for the hits Kryptonite and Loser, 3 Doors Down, will also be taking to the stage. Since announcing the news, the band has faced a heavy online backlash, though guitarist Chris Henderson has insisted he’s moving on from a day and a half of “troll baiting on Twitter.”

Jon Voight Midnight Cowboy actor and die-hard Trump fan Jon Voight will be appearing at the festivities, though it’s not known exactly what the 78-year-old will be bringing to the table.

The Radio City Rockettes The Radio City Rockettes have been informed they are “obligated’ to perform, despite one dancer voicing her “embarrassment and disappointment” on social media. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Phoebe Pearl wrote: “The women I work with are intelligent and are full of love and the decision of performing for a man that stands for everything we’re against is appalling.”

The Frontmen of Country Trio The Frontmen of Country consists of Tim Rushlow, the former lead singer of Little Texas, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart and Richie McDonald of Lonestar.

The Piano Guys Cello and piano ensemble The Piano Guys first found fame on YouTube. The group has insisted its decision to perform at the inauguration is not a political endorsement of Trump, but a desire to spread “love, joy and hope.”

Christette Michele 2009 Grammy award winner Christette Michele is reportedly going to perform an R&B set, though she hasn’t yet confirmed the news, presumably in a bid to avoid an inevitable onslaught of criticism. Meanwhile, DJ Questlove has publicly offered to pay Michele not to perform.

DJ Ravi Drums Occasional reality TV participant DJ Ravi Drums plays drums over electronic beats and won recognition in 2008 at Nintendo’s presentation of Wii Music. He has not publicly commented on his inauguration booking.

Tony Orlando Best known for his 1973 hit Tie A Yellow Ribbon Around The Ole Oak Tree, Tony Orlando, 72, is set to perform at Friday night’s Salute To Our Armed Services Ball.

Jackie Evancho America’s Got Talent runner up 16-year-old Jackie Evancho will perform the national anthem to conclude the swearing-in ceremony on Friday.