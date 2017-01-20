This is, side by side, the crowds Donald Trump’s inauguration has drawn compared with Barack Obama.

Timothy Burke, an editor at sports news site Deadspin, tweeted the two network news stills side by side, one showing the Mall in Washington on the day of Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013 and the other from Friday - both at the exact same time of day.

The still on the left shows the Mall, looking towards the Washington Monument, while the Trump image shows the Mall looking towards Congress.

With less than 90 minutes to go until the inauguration, Trump was drawing a fraction of the crowd that gathered for his predecessor.

It was later confirmed Trump had 250,000 people in the crowd, a quarter of those who turned out for Obama in 2013 and far fewer than the 1.8 million who turned out in 2009.