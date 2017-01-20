All Sections
    • NEWS
    20/01/2017 11:29 GMT | Updated 20/01/2017 11:49 GMT

    Donald Trump Inauguration: UK Times And Schedule Of Events

    Here's how it's all going to unfold.

    On Friday, real estate mogul and reality TV star Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

    Mike Segar / Reuters
    Donald Trump with his wife Melania at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday 

    Here is a (GMT) timeline of the day’s events:  

    BEFORE THE CEREMONY

    1.30pm Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John’s Church.

    2:40pm: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House.

    2.45pm: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.

    3.30pm: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for US Capitol.

    AT THE CAPITOL

    4.16pm: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee chairman, delivers opening remarks.

    4.21pm: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations.

    4.30pm: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks.

    Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
    Outgoing: Barack Obama 

    4.35pm: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.

    4.47pm: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts.

    4.51pm: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address.

    5.12pm: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T Jackson deliver benedictions.

    5.18pm Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem.

    AFTER THE CEREMONY

    5.30pm: Obama departs by helicopter from East Front.

    5.54pm: President’s Room signing ceremony.

    6.08pm: Luncheon.

    7.35pm Review of the troops.

    8pm: Parade from the Capitol to the White House.

    12am: Inaugural balls get underway.

