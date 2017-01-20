On Friday, real estate mogul and reality TV star Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.
Here is a (GMT) timeline of the day’s events:
BEFORE THE CEREMONY
1.30pm Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John’s Church.
2:40pm: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House.
2.45pm: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.
3.30pm: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for US Capitol.
AT THE CAPITOL
4.16pm: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee chairman, delivers opening remarks.
4.21pm: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations.
4.30pm: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks.
4.35pm: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.
4.47pm: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts.
4.51pm: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address.
5.12pm: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T Jackson deliver benedictions.
5.18pm Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem.
AFTER THE CEREMONY
5.30pm: Obama departs by helicopter from East Front.
5.54pm: President’s Room signing ceremony.
6.08pm: Luncheon.
7.35pm Review of the troops.
8pm: Parade from the Capitol to the White House.
12am: Inaugural balls get underway.