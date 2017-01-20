On Friday, real estate mogul and reality TV star Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45 th president of the United States.

Here is a (GMT) timeline of the day’s events:

BEFORE THE CEREMONY

1.30pm Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John’s Church.

2:40pm: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House.

2.45pm: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.

3.30pm: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for US Capitol.

AT THE CAPITOL

4.16pm: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee chairman, delivers opening remarks.

4.21pm: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations.

4.30pm: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks.