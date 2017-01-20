Donald Trump’s inauguration was marred by protesters’ clashes with police, who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from the new president’s inaugural parade route. Protesters rampaged through downtown Washington DC, smashing shop windows in the run up to the swearing in of the new president. Dressed in black and carrying anarchist flags, the demonstrators, many of them wearing masks, were chased by security personnel spraying what appeared to be tear gas. Several demonstrations unfolded peacefully at various security checkpoints near the Capitol as police helped ticket-holders get through to the inaugural ceremony. Signs read, “Resist Trump Climate Justice Now,” ‘’Let Freedom Ring,” ‘’Free Palestine.”

Bryan Woolston / Reuters Protesters and journalists scramble as stun grenades are deployed by police

But about a mile from the National Mall, police gave chase to a group of about 100 protesters who smashed the windows of downtown businesses including a Starbucks, a Bank of America and a McDonald’s as they denounced capitalism and Trump There was a huge security presence ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

About 100 protesters kettles with hands up 12th & L pic.twitter.com/rsuRG1ZoHu — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) January 20, 2017

Riots around K-Street in DC people are smashing windows and even physically attacking sec forces. Not the right way to express Anger #Trump — karim (@Specta_Orientem) January 20, 2017

Using pepper spray from large canisters, they eventually cordoned off the protesters, who shouted, “Hands up, don’t shoot,” as a helicopter hovered overhead.

CNN aerial shot of mall shows it is maybe half full. maybe less — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) January 20, 2017

The DisruptJ20 coalition, named after the date of the inauguration, had promised that people participating in its actions in Washington would attempt to shut down the celebrations, risking arrest when necessary. Lines for ticket holders entering two gates stretched for blocks at one point as protesters clogged entrances.

Clashes in DC as black bloc marches pic.twitter.com/SsLwIuL2YC — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) January 20, 2017

Trump supporter Brett Ecker said the protesters were frustrating but weren’t going to put a damper on his day.

”They’re just here to stir up trouble,” said the 36-year-old public school teacher. “It upsets me a little bit that people choose to do this, but yet again it’s one of the things I love about this country.”

At one checkpoint, protesters wore orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces to represent prisoners in U.S. detention at Guantanamo Bay. Eleanor Goldfield, who helped organise the Disrupt J20 protest, said protesters wanted to show Trump and his “misguided, misinformed or just plain dangerous” supporters that they won’t be silent.

PA Inaugural attendees move through demonstrators attempting to block people entering a security checkpoint

Black Lives Matter and feminist groups also made their voices heard. Most Trump supporters walking to the inauguration past Union Station ignored protesters outside the train station, but not Doug Rahm, who engaged in a lengthy and sometimes profane yelling match with them. “Get a job,” said Rahm, a Bikers for Trump member from Philadelphia. “Stop crying snowflakes, Trump won.”

Jose Luis Magana/AP Demonstrators sit on sidewalk attempting to block people entering a security checkpoint.

Outside the International Spy Museum, protesters in Russian hats ridiculed Trump’s praise of President Vladimir Putin, marching with signs calling Trump “Putin’s Puppet” and “Kremlin employee of the month.” More demonstrations were planned for later in the day. For one DisruptJ20 event, a march beginning at Columbus Circle outside Union Station, participants were asked to gather at noon, the same time as Trump’s swearing-in as the 45th president. The route for the march, which organisers called a “Festival of Resistance,” ran about 1.5 miles to McPherson Square, a park about three blocks from the White House, where a rally featuring the filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore was planned.

Bryan Woolston / Reuters Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration in Washington.

“We’re going to throw a party in the streets for our side,” organiser David Thurston told reporters last week, adding that drummers, musicians and a float of dancers were planned for the march. Along the parade route, the ANSWER Coalition anti-war group planned demonstrations at two locations.

Police kicked out a protester within seconds of the prayer #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/SUYNSDtL1g — Madison Mills (@MadisonMills22) January 20, 2017

Protesters and supporters of Trump clashed Thursday evening outside a pro-Trump event in Washington. Police used chemical spray on some protesters in an effort to control the unruly crowd. Hundreds gathered outside the National Press Club in downtown Washington, where the “DeploraBall” was being held. The name is a play on a campaign remark by Hillary Clinton, who once referred to many of Trump’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables.”

Reuters Protesters block an entry point before the inauguration.

The demonstrations won’t end when Trump takes up residence in the White House. A massive Women’s March on Washington is planned for Saturday. Christopher Geldart, the District of Columbia’s homeland security director, has said 1,800 buses have registered to park in the city Saturday, which could mean nearly 100,000 people coming in just by bus. Jim Bendat, an expert on inaugural history, said significant protests surrounding Inauguration Day go back at least to 1913, when suffragettes marched down Pennsylvania Avenue. Richard Nixon’s first and second inaugurations drew memorable protests, he said, with demonstrators at the second inauguration angry about the Vietnam War. During President George W. Bush’s 2001 inauguration, demonstrators along the parade route turned their backs as the president passed by and others held signs like “Hail to the thief,” suggesting Bush had stolen the election from Democrat Al Gore. At least one egg thrown from the crowd hit the presidential limousine. In 2005, demonstrators disrupted Bush’s inaugural address. Bendat said it’s to be expected that after such a contentious election, demonstrators will come to Washington to express their opinions. “That’s part of democracy, too,” he said.

I've never seen riots at a major Western leader's installation before. Congratulations President Trump you've made the USA a banana republic — Doug Segal (@doug_segal) January 20, 2017