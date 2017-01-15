As the world prepares to see the nuclear codes handed over to Donald Trump with his inauguration on 20 January, many have speculated on what the event will be like

Performers have continued to drop out (and rule themselves out) left, right and centre and many have mocked the president-elect for what seems to be an ever-diminishing guest list.

And now perhaps the most merciless preview of the event has been published, courtesy of Scotland’s Sunday Herald.

The Sunday Herald previews Donald Trump's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/qwlwfCTMKj — Scott Reid ⚡️ (@scottreid1980) January 15, 2017

The description, in its television guide, describes the inauguration as an episode of the Twilight Zone and an “interactive virtual reality project, which will unfold on TV, in the press, and on Twitter over the next four years.”

It concludes with the warning: “It’s a flawed piece, but a disturbing glimpse of the horrors we could stumble into, if we’re not careful.”

The preview was applauded by many, including actor George Takei.

The Sunday Herald TV Section wins today. pic.twitter.com/OanCZdznGJ — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 15, 2017

@GeorgeTakei Whoever wrote that deserves a massive pay rise. — Sam Vimes (@SamVimes6) January 15, 2017

@GeorgeTakei this is amazing thank you for sharing — Maddy Chapman (@hrh_mchapman) January 15, 2017

@GeorgeTakei Perfectly done, thank you so much for sharing it, George. — ImajicAnne (@ImajicAnne) January 15, 2017

But despite his many naysayers, Trump has assured his supporters his inauguration will be “bigger than expected”.

Inauguration Day is turning out to be even bigger than expected. January 20th, Washington D.C. Have fun! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017