7 Dubious Things About Donald Trump Jr's Russia Testimony'

In his third description of what occurred he said he had believed the information he would hear about Clinton would be political opposition research.

Schiff said: “The fact that Trump Jr acknowledges taking the meeting along with two other top campaign officials ... during a time in which the nomination was to be contested at the convention, also highlights how significant the campaign viewed the promise of dirt on their opponent from the Russian government.”

2) Did The President Help Draft His First Response Or Not?

The White House has previously said the President was involved in drafting a statement saying the meeting primarily concerned a Russian adoption program.

Trump Jr said he didn’t know or didn’t recall the details of any White House involvement in his response to the first reports of that meeting.

But this leaves a crucial question unanswered - if the meeting was as innocuous as he is now making out, why did father and son lie about it initially?