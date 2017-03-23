Donald Trump Jr has been heavily criticised for goading Sadiq Khan in the wake of the terror attack in Westminster by misquoting an article from last year.
The son of the US President posted a tweet linking to a piece in which the Mayor of London discussed the risk of terrorism in the nation’s capital.
Trump Jr selectively referenced just the headline of the article which quoted Khan saying terror attacks were “part and parcel of living in a big city”.
It’s unclear if Trump Jr was aware the article was from last year or if he thought it was a response to yesterday’s tragic events.
The tweet was heavily criticised by a number of MPs and prominent commentators.
Labour’s Wes Streeting branded him a “disgrace”.
Reading the full article originally in the Evening Standard it’s clear Khan’s comment was part of an effort to urge Londoners to remain vigilant in the face of a constant terrorist threat.
He said: “[We] have got to be prepared for these sorts of things.
“That means being vigilant, having a police force that is in touch with communities, it means the security services being ready, but it also means exchanging ideas and best practice.”
Many people pointed Trump Jr in the direction of Khan’s actual response after the attack.
Later on Thursday morning he also tweeted about a tribute to happen in Trafalgar Square this evening.
Counter-terror detectives will continue searching for clues about how an armed attacker brought death and destruction to the streets of London, killing a police officer, three members of the public, and injuring dozens more.
Police last night named 48-year-old PC Keith Palmer as the unarmed police officer killed in Westminster, reports the Press Association.
The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with a car on Westminster Bridge, including schoolchildren, then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, stabbing Palmer before being shot dead by other officers.
Speaking this morning, Theresa May said those injured in the Westminster terror attack included 12 Britons, three French children, two Romanians, four South Koreans, two Greeks, and one each from Germany, Poland, Ireland, China, Italy and the United States.
Three police officers were also hurt, two of them seriously.