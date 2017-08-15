All Sections
    NEWS
    15/08/2017 12:24 BST | Updated 15/08/2017 13:07 BST

    Donald Trump Just Retweeted Someone Who Called Him A Fascist

    Another gaffe from the tweeter-in-chief.

    SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
    Donald Trump's latest Twitter gaffe took the words out of many people's mouths

    Donald Trump’s Twitter game plunged new depths of bizarre on Tuesday, when the US president retweeted someone who called him a “fascist”.

    The tweeter-in-chief appeared to accidentally share the short aside from user Mike Holden, which said of Trump: “He’s a fascist, so not unusual.”

    Twitter

    Holden was replying to a tweet from Fox News programme ‘Fox and Friends’ which said Trump was considering a pardon for controversial ex-Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio.

    Arpaio was recently found guilty of criminal contempt for ignoring a court order to cease the targeting of suspected undocumented immigrants through traffic stops.

    Trump’s unintentional RT prompted Holden, a Brit from northern England, to revel in the glory of the gaffe.

    Holden told HuffPost UK on Tuesday: “I’m astounded. My notifications went bananas. I may retire from Twitter, I’ll never top that.

    “I try not to be just another troll, there’s too many [things to say about Donald Trump], but I often comment on his stuff because it’s so wrong for America (& the rest of us).”

    [LIKE: TrumpWatch - our new Facebook page dedicated to keeping an eye on Trump]

    It’s not the first retweet controversy for Trump in the past 24 hours.

    After denouncing far-right extremists on Monday, Trump retweeted a far-right “Pizzagate” conspiracy theorist, Jack Posobiec, known for disrupting a performance of “Julius Caesar” over the summer

    Critics saw that retweet as an attempt to deflect attention from his belated response to white supremacist violence in Charlottesville this past weekend.

    As well as an implicit effort to draw attention to crime within the African-American community:

    Posobiec, for his part, thanked the president for the retweet. 

    With additional reporting from Ned Simons and Ed Mazza.

