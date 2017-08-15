Donald Trump Just Retweeted Someone Who Called Him A Fascist

The tweeter-in-chief appeared to accidentally share the short aside from user Mike Holden, which said of Trump: “He’s a fascist, so not unusual.”

Donald Trump’s Twitter game plunged new depths of bizarre on Tuesday, when the US president retweeted someone who called him a “fascist”.

Holden was replying to a tweet from Fox News programme ‘Fox and Friends’ which said Trump was considering a pardon for controversial ex-Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Arpaio was recently found guilty of criminal contempt for ignoring a court order to cease the targeting of suspected undocumented immigrants through traffic stops.

Trump’s unintentional RT prompted Holden, a Brit from northern England, to revel in the glory of the gaffe.

Holden told HuffPost UK on Tuesday: “I’m astounded. My notifications went bananas. I may retire from Twitter, I’ll never top that.

“I try not to be just another troll, there’s too many [things to say about Donald Trump], but I often comment on his stuff because it’s so wrong for America (& the rest of us).”