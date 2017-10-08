Donald Trump Just Tried To Claim He Invented The Word 'Fake'

Donald Trump is actually trying to take credit for the word 'fake' pic.twitter.com/VOeVmQhEfF

Donald Trump has tried to claim credit for inventing the word “fake”.

Attacking the media, as he likes to do, the US President said on Saturday: “I think one of the greatest of all terms I’ve come up with is ‘fake’”.

He added: “I guess other people have used it perhaps over the years, but I’ve never noticed and it’s a shame.”

Trump regularly denounces reports he dislikes as “fake news”.

According to dictionary Merriam-Webster, the first known use of the word “fake” was in the 15th century. Trump was born in 1946.

Trump was speaking to former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee on Christian TV network Trinity Broadcasting. The full interview is below.

Huckabee’s daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is Trump’s White House press secretary.

Earlier today, the President got involved in a Twitter war with retiring Republican Senator Bob Corker.

Trump claimed Corker was stepping down because he had refused to endorse him for re-election next year.