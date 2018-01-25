Donald Trump’s lawyer has been forced to clarify he was “speaking hurriedly” when he said he would be willing to be interviewed under oath by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the President said he was “looking forward” to speaking to being questioned in the probe into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election. He added: “I would do it under oath.” Trump also took the opportunity to take a swipe at his former election rival, Hillary Clinton.

Potus, obsessed with Clinton still, asked me in response to my q about under oath whether she did to the FBI. He doesn’t seem to know that lying to the FBI even without being under oath is a crime. Perhaps Flynn can tell him https://t.co/xwr24iXn8Z — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 24, 2018

Although Trump has pledged cooperation with Mueller’s probe before, Trump made his assertion as the White House and allies in Congress have stepped up attacks on the investigation’s credibility and Trump himself has hedged on whether he would answer questions. Trump’s attorneys have been talking to Mueller’s team about an interview, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation. “I would like to do it as soon as possible,” Trump said.

A broad 78% of Americans say Trump should testify under oath to Robert Mueller if asked — that includes 59% of Republicans, via new @CNN poll. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 23, 2018

Almost as an afterthought he added setting a date certain for an interview would be “subject to my lawyers and all of that.” Asked whether he thought Mueller would treat him fairly, Trump replied: “We’re going to find out.” Ty Cobb, the lawyer in charge of the White House response to Mueller’s probe, said in a statement that Trump was speaking hurriedly to reporters before departing on his trip to Davos, Switzerland. Cobb said Trump emphasized that he remained committed to cooperating with the investigation and looked forward to speaking with Mueller. Cobb said Mueller’s team and Trump’s personal lawyers were working out the arrangements for a meeting. Sources told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that senior US intelligence officers including CIA Director Mike Pompeo had been questioned by the special counsel’s team about whether Trump tried to obstruct justice in the Russia probe.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters Robert Mueller has been quietly working away behind the scenes in Washington DC.

Such questioning is further indication that Mueller’s criminal investigation into purported Russian interference in the election and potential collusion by Trump’s campaign includes examining the President’s actions around the probe. In his remarks to reporters on Wednesday, Trump repeated past statements that there was no collusion between the campaign and Russia and “there’s no obstruction whatsoever.” The Kremlin has denied conclusions by US intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the election campaign using hacking and propaganda to try to tilt the race in Trump’s favour.