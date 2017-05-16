UPDATE: Trump admits he shared ‘terrorism and airline flight safety’ information with Russia.

Donald Trump revealed highly classified intelligence about an Islamic State (IS) plot in front of Russian officials during a meeting last week, according to an explosive report in The Washington Post.

The information related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft to carry out terror attacks and was allegedly disclosed by the President to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

White House officials denounced the story, insisting no intelligence sources and methods were discussed - but they didn’t deny that classified information was shared.

Here are seven questions raised by the allegations...