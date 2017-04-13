Since becoming President Donald Trump has taken a strong line on North Korea, the main thrust of which is that China has to do more as they have unrivalled influence over the dictatorial regime. Trump has distilled the problem of Kim Jong-un’s rogue nuclear-armed state into a situation whereby China is willingly slacking and forcing America to take action alone.

North Korea is behaving very badly. They have been "playing" the United States for years. China has done little to help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2017

China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017

Then on Tuesday, Trump had a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping where he told him as much. In response Xi briefly explained the history of the relationship between China and North Korea.

KCNA KCNA / Reuters North Korea is said to be readying for its sixth nuclear test.

Speaking of the meeting afterwards, Trump told the Wall Street Journal: “After listening for 10 minutes, I realised it’s not so easy. Felt pretty strongly that [China] had a tremendous power over North Korea. But it’s not what you would think.” In summary, despite having access to the State Department, the most powerful intelligence agencies in the world and Google, Trump had to be told that one of the most dangerous geopolitical situations in the world is in fact a bit complicated. What should worry Americans even more is that this information, which clearly had a profound effect on his worldview, came from his main international rival.

Had a very good call last night with the President of China concerning the menace of North Korea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2017

No one could have known! pic.twitter.com/VXCxtmqF8x — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 12, 2017

China’s calls for calm come as tensions have risen with the dispatch of a US aircraft carrier off the Korean Peninsula and the deployment of thousands of US and South Korean troops, tanks and other weaponry for their biggest-ever joint military exercises, reports the Associated Press. During their phone call, Xi told Trump that China is willing to continue working with the US on denuclearisation, according to a brief description of the call released by the Chinese foreign ministry. “China insists on realising the denuclearisation of the peninsula, insists on maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula, and advocates resolving the problem through peaceful means,” Xi was quoted as saying.

Carlos Barria / Reuters Donald Trump and Xi Jinping met last week

The two leaders spoke Tuesday night Washington time after Trump said an “armada” of vessels including the USS Carl Vinson carrier was steaming to waters off the Korean Peninsula in a show of force. Trump tweeted Wednesday: “Had a very good call last night with the President of China concerning the menace of North Korea.” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a regular briefing in Beijing on Wednesday that it was a “good thing” that the two leaders were in touch again days after meeting in Florida. Regarding the US Navy strike force’s arrival in the western Pacific, Lu said: “We hope all parties will refrain from irresponsible actions that would be very dangerous at the moment.” North Korean state media has warned of a nuclear attack on the United States in retaliation for any signs of aggression, a threat that has been made numerous times before. Earlier Tuesday, Trump suggested the US could “solve” the North Korea issue unilaterally.

Damir Sagolj / Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea April 13