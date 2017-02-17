All Sections
    17/02/2017 11:09 GMT | Updated 17/02/2017 12:07 GMT

    Donald Trump Trolled As Media Accountability 'Study' Gets Hijacked

    'Do you believe that the media has been far too quick to spread false stories?'

    Donald Trump's latest attempt to tackle the media has been hijacked

    Donald Trump’s attempts to gauge the opinions of his supporters on the mainstream American media have been sensationally hijacked.

    Trump’s campaign website published a so-called “Media Accountability Study” after midnight on Tuesday in an effort to understand what those favourable to the president think about the press.

    The bizarre quiz asks questions such as: “Do you trust the mainstream media to tell the truth about the Republican Party’s positions?”

    Trump’s campaign website published a so-called ‘Media Accountability Study’ after midnight on Tuesday
    It appears to be an effort to understand if those favourable to the president agree with his views on the press
    The bizarre quiz asks questions such as: 'Do you believe the mainstream media has reported unfairly on our movement?'

    Another question asks: “Do you believe that political correctness has created biased news coverage on both illegal immigration and radical Islamic terrorism?”

    The questions were sent to supporters after Trump’s bizarre press conference on Thursday in which the newly-elected leader of the free world harangued and berated the media.

    Perhaps most worryingly, the quiz asks: “Do you believe that the media wrongly attributes gun violence to Second Amendment rights?”

    But the ‘study’ was quickly seized upon by his opponents, who are encouraging anyone and everyone to take part in the survey to skew the results.

    But then someone pointed out a terrifying prospect.

    Any findings favourable to the president’s position will no doubt be used by his administration.

    During Thursday’s press conference, Trump said he hoped to “get along a little bit better” with the press going forward - “if that’s possible.”

    “Maybe it’s not, and that’s OK, too,” he added.

