Psychoanalysts should feel free to publicly debate Donald Trump’s mental health, a group representing them has said.

Mental health professionals diagnosing Trump from afar was a controversial part of the election campaign and his presidency.

In April, a group of psychiatrists called him “paranoid and delusional” and one even added: “We have an ethical responsibility to warn the public about Donald Trump’s dangerous mental illness.”

In 2015, Vanity Fair quoted psychiatrists diagnosing him with narcissistic personality disorder.

At one point, the American Psychiatric Association had to issue a warning to members to refrain from commenting on Trump’s mental health.