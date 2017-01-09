The US actress used her acceptance speech for her Lifetime Acheivement award at Sunday (8 January) night’s ceremony to slam president-elect, in no uncertain terms.

She turned her attention to Trump’s impersonation of a disabled critic, saying she still found it “broke [her] heart”, adding he had humiliated someone he “outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back”.

Handout via Getty Images Meryl Streep was awarded a Lifetime Acheivement gong at the Golden Globes

Trump has now branded Meryl “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood”, as he shared his thoughts on her words in a string of furious tweets.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” he wrote.

“She is a Hillary flunky who lost big.”

Evan Vucci/AP Trump was less than impressed with Meryl's attack

He continued: “For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Despite Trump’s frustrations, Meryl’s speech was met with wid-spread praise on social media, including many big names in the entertainment world:

Thank God for Meryl Streep, who spoke truth to Power at the Golden Globes tonight calling out He Who Must Be Worshiped, w/o saying his name. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 9, 2017

There has never been anyone like Meryl Streep. I love her. #GoldenGlobes — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 9, 2017

She has never been more graceful than tonight, nearly w/out voice, her voice has never been so strong. TY Meryl Streep. #GoldenGlobes — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 9, 2017

Um Meryl didn't give a fuck about that speech limit, they DID NOT play the music on her either. Serve that tea girl, put some lemon in it — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 9, 2017

God Bless you Meryl Streep! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 9, 2017

However, it wasn’t isn’t the first time Meryl has taken aim at the Donald, as she surprised guests at a gala back in July by turning up dressed as him.

The star was the most distinguished honouree on a night that saw the film ‘La La Land’ take home an impressive six gongs, and ‘The Night Manager’ stars Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie all earn recognition for their roles in the John Le Carre spy thriller, even though the show itself lost out.

