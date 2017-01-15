Donald Trump has given his first interview with a British newspaper since winning the US presidential election.

The president-elect sat down with Michael Gove, who has returned to work at The Times.

A teaser clip from the Times showed the former justice secretary sitting opposite Trump in what looks like the billionaire’s office.

Cut through the noise: read @realDonaldTrump's first UK interview since the election, only at https://t.co/GiHiNxrYJ5 from 10pm pic.twitter.com/gxcW2YCibt — The Times of London (@thetimes) January 15, 2017

The interview will be live on The Times website from 10pm on Sunday evening.

The paper is owned by Rupert Murdoch, whose Fox News network was favourable to Trump during his presidential campaign.

Brexiter Gove, who was sacked from the Cabinet when Theresa May became prime minister, has leapfrogged his boss to meet face-to-face with Trump.

Preparations are thought to be in place for May to travel to meet Trump in the spring.

He tweeted earlier this month:

I look very much forward to meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington in the Spring. Britain, a longtime U.S. ally, is very special! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2017

The UK’s relationship with the US will be key as the country negotiates its position in the world while extricating itself from the European Union.

Trump previously hailed the vote to leave the EU as a “great victory”.

His view on Brexit contrasts sharply with outgoing president Barack Obama, who warned the UK would be at the “back of the queue” for any free trade deal with the United States if it decided to leave.