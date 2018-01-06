Donald Trump has called Michael Wolff a “total loser” in the growing war of words over the author’s explosive book about the White House.

An early batch of Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House has sold out at Waterstones “in minutes” on Friday, after its publication day was brought forward due to huge demand.

Its claims that Trump never wanted to be President and his staff view him as a child triggered a furious reaction from the White House.

Having threatened the publisher and former aide Steve Bannon - who is quoted extensively in the book - with legal action, Trump tweeted late on Friday evening to say Wolff had “made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book”.