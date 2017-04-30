Donald Trump’s decision not to attend this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner didn’t stop him from becoming the punchline of most jokes delivered by this year’s host Hasan Minhaj.

Trump became the first US President in 36 years not to attend the annual event, but his absence didn’t seem to impact on the fun had at the Republican’s expense.

Minhaj, from The Daily Show, was widely praised for his performance hosting Saturday’s event.