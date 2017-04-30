Donald Trump’s decision not to attend this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner didn’t stop him from becoming the punchline of most jokes delivered by this year’s host Hasan Minhaj.
Trump became the first US President in 36 years not to attend the annual event, but his absence didn’t seem to impact on the fun had at the Republican’s expense.
Minhaj, from The Daily Show, was widely praised for his performance hosting Saturday’s event.
“I would say it is an honor to be here, but that would be an alternative fact,” Minhaj said at the beginning of his remarks. “No one wanted to do this, so of course it lands in the hands of an immigrant. That’s how it all goes down.”
While Minhaj spent most of his routine mocking Trump, including ridiculing the president’s alleged ties to Russia and his late-night tweets, the comedian also took aim at Bill O’Reilly, Jeff Sessions, Hillary Clinton, CNN and many other media organisations.
He ended his routine with a more somber nod to the importance of a free press, noting how “amazing” it is for the press corps to host an annual dinner in which the president is openly mocked.
Here are the best moments from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner: