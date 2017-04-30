All Sections
    • NEWS
    30/04/2017 11:35 BST | Updated 30/04/2017 12:31 BST

    Donald Trump Misses White House Correspondents' Dinner But Doesn't Escape Ridicule By Hasan Minhaj

    Bravo.

    Donald Trump’s decision not to attend this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner didn’t stop him from becoming the punchline of most jokes delivered by this year’s host Hasan Minhaj.

    Trump became the first US President in 36 years not to attend the annual event, but his absence didn’t seem to impact on the fun had at the Republican’s expense.

    Minhaj, from The Daily Show, was widely praised for his performance hosting Saturday’s event. 

    “I would say it is an honor to be here, but that would be an alternative fact,” Minhaj said at the beginning of his remarks. “No one wanted to do this, so of course it lands in the hands of an immigrant. That’s how it all goes down.” 

    Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    Hasan Minhaj of Comedy Central performs at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, U.S. April 29, 2017.

    While Minhaj spent most of his routine mocking Trump, including ridiculing the president’s alleged ties to Russia and his late-night tweets, the comedian also took aim at Bill O’Reilly, Jeff Sessions, Hillary Clinton, CNN and many other media organisations.

    He ended his routine with a more somber nod to the importance of a free press, noting how “amazing” it is for the press corps to host an annual dinner in which the president is openly mocked. 

    Here are the best moments from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner:

    1. The leader of our country is not here

    2. Donald Trump doesn’t drink

    3. No-one wanted to do this

    4. Even the president is not beyond the reach of the first amendment

    5. Donald Trump is liar-in-chief

    6. Let Donald Trump putt-putt

    7. How the president gets his news

    8. Watching House of Cards just to relax

    9. And Fox News and Bill O’Reilly didn’t escape ridicule

