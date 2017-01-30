Cancelling Donald Trump’s visit to Britain after his Muslim ban would give him a “taste of his own medicine”, an American Muslim, whose son died in the Iraq War, has said.

Khizr Khan, whose son Humayun served in the US Army and was killed in 2004, said the president’s order to ban people from entering the US from seven Muslim countries was done “only to appease (the) small number (from his) racist base that has voted for him” and would alienate American Muslims.

Khan spoke out on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday as a petition to cancel Trump’s mooted state visit approached a million signatures. By early afternoon it had more than 1.2 million signatures.