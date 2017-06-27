Donald Trump got up close and personal with the Indian prime minister on Monday and we can’t help but wince slightly at their meeting.

After speaking in the White House’s Rose Garden, Trump went in for a handshake.

Bit Narendra Modi had other ideas, it seems...

Pres. Trump, Prime Minister Modi share a hug following Trump's remarks at the White House https://t.co/STbsygKfU2 pic.twitter.com/KQyNOwrlvW — ABC News (@ABC) June 26, 2017

He told the US president: “I deeply appreciate your strong commitment to the enhancement of our bilateral relations.

“I am sure that under your leadership a mutually beneficial strategic partnership will gain new strength, new positivity, and will reach new heights.”

He also praised Trump’s “vast and successful experience in the business world” and “great leadership”.

The Donald has received a number of world leaders at the White House and his greetings have become rather infamous - particularly when they involve a handshake.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau won the handshake battle

While Tajikistan’s president, Emomali Rahmon, also rose to the challenge...

Найден человек, который переиграл Трампа в рукопожатии pic.twitter.com/snhfDgJr2r — тем временем... (@a_imanaliev) May 23, 2017

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe had less success

Trump and Japanese PM Shinzō Abe’s EPIC handshake. pic.twitter.com/NdFY2qFhqr — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 10, 2017

And then there was this awkward exchange with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu...

LOL. Trump got the handshake second time.

pic.twitter.com/oZmeWUbmFQ — Billy Bongo (@BishBashBongo) May 22, 2017

Basically, find someone who wants to hug you as much as Narendra Modi wants to hug Trump.