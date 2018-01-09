Donald Trump has become embroiled in his own national anthem controversy having spent months condemning NFL players for “disrespecting” war vets by taking a knee in protest before kick-off.

The US President was appearing at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta when TV coverage caught him appearing to take long, silent pauses while singing the Star Spangled Banner in what has been labelled a “gross display of hypocrisy”.

“Disgraceful for any president, but particularly bad given his months of race-baiting rants against NFL players,” one critic wrote on social media.