Donald Trump handed Angela Merkel a fake £300 billion bill for money he claims Germany “owes” Nato during the German Chancellor’s visit to Washington, the Sunday Times reported.

The paper quoted an unnamed German minister saying the gesture made during private talks was “outrageous” as the US President appeared to continue to heap pressure on Nato members to spend 2 per cent of their GDP on defence by 2024.

“The concept behind putting out such demands is to intimidate the other side, but the chancellor took it calmly and will not respond to such provocations,” the minister is quoted as saying.

A White House spokesperson told CNBC that the report was “false”.

Hours after Merkel had left the country, Trump tweeted that Germany owes Nato “vast sums of money” and must pay the US more for the “powerful, and very expensive” defence it provides.