President-elect Donald Trump has dashed off a New Year’s message bereft of the spirit of harmony that usually marks the season.
While Barack Obama looked to a future where “all of us deserve every chance to live out our dreams” in his final year end address, his successor struck a more blunt tone on Twitter:
“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!”
Most politicians resort to benign platitudes in their “Happy New Year” message. Even Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who threatened to throw corrupt officials out of a plane earlier this year, played it straight. The first line of Duterte’s tweet below roughly translates as:
“Happy New Year to all of you, from me, my family and servants in the government.”
But one inventive Twitter user had some editorial suggestions for the incoming Prez.
Much better.