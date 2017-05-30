Donald Trump was the subject of much ridicule earlier this month when he posed with a giant glowing orb during his visit to Saudi Arabia - and even other world leaders won’t let him forget it.
The US president was snapped taking part in the bizarre ceremony at the opening of the Global Centre for Combating Extremist Ideology along with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
The image prompted a wave of mockery at the time.
But now the prime ministers of Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Denmark have also joined the masses mocking The Donald.
Stefan Löfven, Juha Sipilä, Erna Solberg, Bjarni Benediktsson and Lars Løkke Rasmussen got together to recreate their own version of the orb photo - but this time with a football instead.
Of course, maybe they just love football - but this wouldn’t be the first time the Nords have caused trouble for Trump.
Following his signing of the global gag order, banning US-funded groups worldwide from providing information on abortion, earlier this year, Norway, Sweden and Finland were among the countries which pledged to funding to help plug the gap.
Sweden’s deputy prime minister also appeared to poke fun at the billionaire businessman, who signed the much-criticised executive order in a room full of men.
Isabella Lövin was pictured surrounded by women in a very similar pose while signing a climate bill.