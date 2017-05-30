Donald Trump was the subject of much ridicule earlier this month when he posed with a giant glowing orb during his visit to Saudi Arabia - and even other world leaders won’t let him forget it.

The US president was snapped taking part in the bizarre ceremony at the opening of the Global Centre for Combating Extremist Ideology along with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.