He did not make clear what he was referring to, but his comments appeared to be suggesting that he was considering military action.

The US President claimed on social media on Saturday that attempts by previous White House administrations to talk to North Korea had proved fruitless, “making fools of US negotiators”.

Donald Trump has been accused of stoking tensions with North Korea - again - with his latest claims that “only one thing will work” in dealing with Pyongyang.

Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid......

...hasn't worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!

Trump’s latest Twitter rant comes after the 71-year-old said the US would “totally destroy” North Korea if necessary to protect itself and its allies from Kim Jong Un’s nuclear threats.

During a meeting with top US military leaders and their spouses earlier this week, Trump told reporters it was the “calm before the storm.” Asked for clarification then on what he meant, Trump said: “You’ll find out.”

Speaking to reporters on Saturday ahead of a trip to North Carolina, Trump said he had nothing more to clarify.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders referred to Iran and North Korea the following day when asked about Trump’s “calm before the storm” comments.

Asked on Saturday about Trump’s tweet, Sanders said she had nothing to add to the president’s comments.

Trump’s latest tweets on North Korea sparked concern on social media, with some pointing to the flippancy in his comments and others calling him “the most dangerous man in the world”.