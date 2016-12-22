Donald Trump has said America must expand and strengthen its nuclear weapons.

In a tweet, Trump appeared to suggest the US should enlarge its arsenal in response to other nations’ nuclear programmes.

The President Elect wrote: “The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.”

The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes

The missive provoked a fierce response on social media in the US and the UK. “Well, we’ve had a good run,” actor Mark Gatiss wrote.

A spokesperson for Trump later said the tweet was referring to the need to prevent nuclear proliferation.

Trump’s tweet came just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the country to reinforce its military nuclear potential.

Speaking to mark his military’s achievements in 2016, Putin said the army’s preparedness has “considerably increased” and called for continued improvement that would ensure it can “neutralise any military threat”.

“We need to strengthen the military potential of strategic nuclear forces, especially with missile complexes that can reliably penetrate any existing and prospective missile defence systems,” Putin said.

He added: “We must carefully monitor any changes in the balance of power and in the political-military situation in the world, especially along Russian borders, and quickly adapt plans for neutralising threats to our country.”