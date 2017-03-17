All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/03/2017

    Donald Trump Once Threw One Direction Out Of His Hotel, Liam Payne Reveals

    And it was over the pettiest thing.

    Liam Payne has revealed how Donald Trump once threw him and the rest of One Direction out of his hotel. 

    It seems the US president was less than impressed with the boyband, when they declined his request to meet his daughter when staying at his New York hotel. 

    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    One Direction

    Ever the grown-up, Trump then banned them from using an underground garage at the hotel in retaliation. 

    Things soon escalated, with it ending up with the lads being turfed out on the street. 

    Speaking to Rollacoaster magazine, Liam said: “It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said, ‘Well, wake them up’ and I was like ‘No’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage.

    “Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us. So he was like, ‘OK, then I don’t want you in my hotel.’ So we had to leave.”

    Pool via Getty Images
    Donald Trump

    In the same interview, Liam also opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Cheryl for the first time. 

    He described her as the “most ­beautiful girlfriend in the world”, adding: “She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.”

    Last month, Cheryl finally ended months of speculation by confirming her pregnancy.

    The singer proudly showed off her bump for a L’Oréal photo-shoot, the day after the Brit Awards.

    Rollacoaster
    Conversations