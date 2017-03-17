It seems the US president was less than impressed with the boyband, when they declined his request to meet his daughter when staying at his New York hotel.

Liam Payne has revealed how Donald Trump once threw him and the rest of One Direction out of his hotel.

Ever the grown-up, Trump then banned them from using an underground garage at the hotel in retaliation.

Things soon escalated, with it ending up with the lads being turfed out on the street.

Speaking to Rollacoaster magazine, Liam said: “It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said, ‘Well, wake them up’ and I was like ‘No’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage.

“Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us. So he was like, ‘OK, then I don’t want you in my hotel.’ So we had to leave.”