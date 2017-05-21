Donald Trump Touches A Glowing Orb With Saudi Leaders And Twitter Loses Itself

A mystery gripped social media on Sunday when a photo emerged of US President Donald Trump holding a glowing white orb with Middle Eastern leaders.
The snap from his visit to Riyadh, Trump’s first overseas trip, became the subject of much speculation.
So what was he up to?
Trump was attending the opening of the Global Centre for Combating Extremist Ideology along with Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi when the photo was taken.
The state-of-the art centre aims to monitor and combat global extremism in real time.
During the opening, the leaders in attendance placed their hands on an illuminated globe as a gesture of their combined commitment to ending terrorism, and to officially activate the centre by launching a welcome video on the screens above.
Knowing Twitter, that will end the conspiracy theories. Definitely.