It’s not news that Donald Trump has an ego and constantly attacks the media but never before has the president combined both in one tweet until now. “Time Magazine called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person of the Year) like last year,” he tweeted. “But I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! November 24, 2017

Time’s person of the year award is not meant to be an endorsement but to recognise “the most powerful individuals and forces shaping the world—for better or for worse”. Previous winners include Hitler, Stalin and Vladimir Putin. This seemed lost on Trump last year, when he won and called it a “great honour”. Time hit back at Trump’s claim he was “probably” going to win again, saying he was “incorrect” about how the choice was made

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

Time’s Ex-managing editor Richard Stengel said: “Hate to tell you but that PROBABLY means you’re NOT Person of the Year. They just wanted a photo shoot.”

Hate to tell you but that PROBABLY means you’re NOT Person of the Year. They just wanted a photo shoot. But I’m sure you still have that fake TIME cover somewhere in storage. https://t.co/HkW1XkKxXK — Richard Stengel (@stengel) November 24, 2017

In June, The Washington Post reported that several of Trump’s clubs display what appears to be a cover from a 2009 issue of Time with Trump himself on the front. The image, however, is a fake; no such issue of the magazine exists. Trump was mocked by Andy Murray, who isn’t among the president’s regular critics. The tennis player adapted the president’s tweet to make it about the BBC’s Sports Personality Of The Year.

Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 24, 2017

Murray isn’t known for tweeting about politics or telling jokes, so the humour was lost on some.

Love the sense of entitlement — JJ Ryan (@JJRyan64) November 24, 2017

Think you may have missed the joke. — Joel Gaskell (@joelgaskell) November 24, 2017

Love the sense of entitlement — JJ Ryan (@JJRyan64) November 24, 2017

Adapting Trump’s tweet became a bit of a thing.

Hollywood just called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named the next James Bond but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 24, 2017

Time Magazine called to say that I was DEFINITELY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year" but I would have to agree to leak major #Ep8 spoilers. I said "no problem", but then they told me you turned it down and now I don't want it anymore. Thanks anyway! https://t.co/0tPGr1cNEM — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) November 25, 2017