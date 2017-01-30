More than 1 million people have signed a petition calling for Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK to be cancelled.

The petition has been gaining pace in the past 24 hours, with hundreds of thousands of people adding their names to the list following Trump’s executive order banning Muslim refugees from entering the US.

Trump has been invited to visit Britain later this year and will be hosted by the Queen and treated to all the pomp and ceremony accorded to a state visit.

On Monday Downing Street said the US President’s state visit to the UK will not be axed, saying the invitation had been “extended and accepted”.

A spokesman confirmed reports that retracting the offer would “undo everything” from Trump’s talks with Theresa May last week.