All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    30/01/2017 09:55 GMT | Updated 30/01/2017 14:30 GMT

    Donald Trump Petition Reaches 1 Million Signatures As Campaigners Call For State Visit To Be Cancelled

    Petition was sparked by Trump's executive order banning Muslim refugees from entering the US.

    More than 1 million people have signed a petition calling for Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK to be cancelled.

    The petition has been gaining pace in the past 24 hours, with hundreds of thousands of people adding their names to the list following Trump’s executive order banning Muslim refugees from entering the US.

    Trump has been invited to visit Britain later this year and will be hosted by the Queen and treated to all the pomp and ceremony accorded to a state visit.

    On Monday Downing Street said the US President’s state visit to the UK will not be axed, saying the invitation had been “extended and accepted”.

    A spokesman confirmed reports that retracting the offer would “undo everything” from Trump’s talks with Theresa May last week.

    Carlos Barria / Reuters
    More than 1 million people have signed a petition calling for Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK to be cancelled

    When a petition reaches more than 100,000 signatures, Parliament considers it for debate. 

    A petition calling for a second European Union referendum is the most popular petition on the government’s website, with 4,150,260 signatures. 

    It is followed by the petition calling for Trump’s state visit to be cancelled.

    A statement on the Trump petition reads: “Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official state visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.”

    It continues: “Donald Trump’s well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales.

    “Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit.”

    UK parliament
    More than 1 million people have signed a petition calling for Donald Trump's state visit to be cancelled.

    Demonstrators are planning to protest against the policy outside Downing Street and across the UK on Monday evening.

    Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP, have called for Trump’s visit to be cancelled and Tory MPs have warned against allowing it to go ahead.

    Conservative former minister Alistair Burt said the “optics of a visit are currently very bad” and suggested American officials should find a way for it not to go ahead.

    Labour MP Dan Jarvis said it was “very likely” there would be an urgent question in the House of Commons on Monday to discuss the travel ban.

    Christopher Aluka Berry / Reuters
    Demonstrators yell slogans during an anti-Donald Trump travel ban protest outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia.

    But UK dual citizens travelling to the United States directly from one of the banned countries will face extra checks.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also won the same assurances for his citizens.

    The immigration curbs sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

    May faced a backlash after repeatedly refusing to criticise Trump over the ban when questioned about the policy during a press conference on a visit to Turkey.

    No 10 later said the Prime Minister, who is holding meetings in Cardiff and Dublin on Monday, did “not agree” with the policy and would act to help UK citizens. 

    MORE:newsDonald Trump

    Conversations