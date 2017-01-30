A petition calling for Donald Trump’s scheduled state visit to be cancelled is the second most popular government petition ever with calls for a second European Union Referendum still in first place. On Monday morning the anti-Trump petition, which was created after the new president signed an executive order banning Muslim refugees from entering the US, surpassed 1 million signatures. Downing Street has stood by the invitation, saying it had been “extended and accepted” to the US president and will not be revoked.

Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire A petition calling for the government to revoke its state visit invitation to Donald Trump is the second most popular

The latest petition is the only one in the list of the top 10 most popular to still be open, with petitions running for six months. The top 10 petitions are: EU Referendum Rules triggering a 2nd EU Referendum 4,150,260 signatures, now closed Prevent Donald Trump from making a State Visit to the United Kingdom 1,106,368 signatures Give the Meningitis B vaccine to ALL children, not just newborn babies. 823,348 signatures, now closed Block Donald J Trump from UK entry 586,930 signatures, now closed Stop all immigration and close the UK borders until ISIS is defeated 463,501 signatures, now closed Accept more asylum seekers and increase support for refugee migrants in the UK. 450,287 signatures, now closed Consider a vote of No Confidence in Jeremy Hunt, Health Secretary 339,925 signatures, now closed Make the production, sale and use of cannabis legal. 236,995 signatures, now closed Stop spending a fixed 0.7 per cent slice of our national wealth on Foreign Aid 235,979 signatures, now closed To debate a vote of no confidence in Health Secretary the Right Hon Jeremy Hunt 231,136 signatures, now closed There is debate around how much of a difference the Trump petition will make, but in the wake of his executive order, opposition to the ban has dominated headlines.

A map accompanying the petition shows the areas where the most people have signed. London constituencies Hornsey and Wood Green, Hackney North and Stoke Newington, Hackney South and Shoreditch and Bethnal Green and Bow are among the areas to have the most supporters for the state visit ban. There is also a large number of people backing the ban in Bristol West, Brighton and Edinburgh North and Leith. There is noticeably less support for the petition in Northern Ireland and northern Wales.

UK Parliament This map shows the areas where the most people have signed the petition to ban Trump's visit

Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP, have called for Trump’s visit to be cancelled and Tory MPs have warned against allowing it to go ahead. On Sunday Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for Trump’s state visit to be scrapped until he ends his ban on refugees. The Labour leader also tweeted out support for the Trump petition by sharing a link to it with his followers. Reports on Monday suggested 130,000 of those 1 million signatures were directed from Corbyn’s Facebook page, where he has more than 833,000 supporters.

Part of #trumppetition momentum driven by @jeremycorbyn. As it passed 1million, 130k of them were from JC FB 30k from his Twitter, I'm told — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) January 30, 2017