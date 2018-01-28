Donald Trump Tells Piers Morgan: I Get 'So Much Fanmail' From The UK

Donald Trump has suggested he is more popular in the UK than many think, telling ITV he gets “so much fanmail” from the country.

In an interview broadcast on the station on Sunday night, Piers Morgan asked the US President about the opposition to his visit to the UK, which has been postponed against fears of protest.

But the President suggested his approval rating in the UK is high.

Trump: “I think it’s good. I think I’m very popular in your country.” Morgan: “Let’s not be too hasty, Mr President.”

Trump went on: “I know, but I believe that. I really do. I believe that.

“I get so much fanmail from people in your country. They love my sense of security. They love what I’m saying about many different things.

“I own the great Turnberry and other things in your country. Turnberry in Scotland. And I’m getting tremendous ... I mean, we get tremendous support from people in the UK.”

Morgan suggested, opposition politicians - including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor - have been critical of Trump.

“I don’t know the man,” responded Trump, seemingly about Corbyn.

He added: “Well, that’s their problem. I mean, if they don’t, I could very nicely stay home.”

In a wide-ranging interview, Trump appeared to offer an apology for his re-tweeting Britain First, suggested he tweets from his bed, and made clear he is not a feminist.