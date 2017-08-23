Seeing Donald Trump’s face every day is pretty much unavoidable these days.

And now his trademark smirk has even made it onto a huge batch of ecstasy pills.

Police in the north-western German city of Osnabrück seized a whopping 5,000 tablets as orange as the US president’s tan.

According to German media, a father and son duo were stopped in their car at about 9pm on Saturday night, local time. The pair said they were returning from Austria, where they wanted to buy a car, however, were unsuccessful.

Suspicious of this story, police searched the car and discovered the pills, which have an estimated sales value of £34,000. They also seized a large sum of money.