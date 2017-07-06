Poland’s First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda has spectacularly snubbed Donald Trump during his state visit to Warsaw.
During an official photocall for the visit on Thursday, Kornhauser-Duda launched towards American First Lady Melania Trump, leaving the US President looking aghast.
Watch the clip on loop, below.
Trump, whose infamous greeting style has led to quite a number of iconic moments thus far, continued to shake the hand of Polish President Andrzej Duda.
The billionaire reality TV star visited Poland on the first day of a European tour to coincide with the G20 summit in Germany.
Earlier, Trump tag-teamed with President Duda to denounce ‘fake’ mainstream media - pouring scorn on CNN and “fake news”.
And he used a speech in a central Warsaw square to trash the US intelligence agencies - one day before he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
