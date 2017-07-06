All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    06/07/2017 16:12 BST | Updated 07/07/2017 10:00 BST

    Donald Trump Snubbed By Poland's First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda

    Make her president.

    Poland’s First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda has spectacularly snubbed Donald Trump during his state visit to Warsaw.

    During an official photocall for the visit on Thursday, Kornhauser-Duda launched towards American First Lady Melania Trump, leaving the US President looking aghast.

    Watch the clip on loop, below.

    Trump, whose infamous greeting style has led to quite a number of iconic moments thus far, continued to shake the hand of Polish President Andrzej Duda.

    The billionaire reality TV star visited Poland on the first day of a European tour to coincide with the G20 summit in Germany.

    Earlier, Trump tag-teamed with President Duda to denounce ‘fake’ mainstream media - pouring scorn on CNN and “fake news”.

    And he used a speech in a central Warsaw square to trash the US intelligence agencies - one day before he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    [READ MORE: The Madness And Science Behind The Donald Trump Handshake]

    Subscribe on iTunes to HuffPost’s weekly Commons People podcast for the best analysis straight from Westminster.

    MORE:newsDonald Trump

    Conversations