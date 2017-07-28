President urges officers to commit acts of brutality, officers laugh and cheer wildly. Beginning to think problem isn't a few bad apples. pic.twitter.com/o1sSgw6lGy

Donald Trump has encouraged police to be more brutal in how they handle suspects - and been applauded and cheered for it.

Trump was addressing law enforcement in Long Island on Friday and, during his meandering speech in which he also lauded his political acumen, encouraged them to be rougher on those they arrest.

“When you see these towns and when you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just see them thrown in, rough, and I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice,’” Trump said.