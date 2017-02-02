Donald Trump has demonstrated his capacity for leadership of the world’s last superpower by urging America to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s struggling ratings on The Apprentice.

The US President, who is in possession of the codes to a nuclear arsenal, opted not for a call to unity in a fractured world at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, but instead chose to rubbish his successor on the reality TV show.

The Terminator star replaced Trump on the NBC show in January, and has struggled to attract the ratings it achieved at its peak. Trump remains an executive producer on the show.

At the breakfast, the President mused:

“When I ran for president, I had to leave the show. That’s when I knew for sure I was doing it (running for president). And they hired a big, big movie star ― Arnold Schwarzenegger ― to take my place, and we know how that turned out: The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster.”

He added:

“I want to just pray for Arnold if we can ― for those ratings.”

The comments came as Trump discussed his relationship with “Celebrity Apprentice” creator Mark Burnett, who introduced Trump at the breakfast.