On Wednesday, Donald Trump hosted Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House and held a press conference that generated at least seven “WTAF” moments.

Discussing the issues around one of the most volatile geo-political features of the modern world, Trump veered from policy to bragging, via large chunks of discourse that made little sense whatsoever.

In an effort to understand what happened, HuffPost UK asked Dr Leslie Vinjamuri, of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, and Dr Yossi Mekelberg, of Chatham House, to give us their interpretation of a sometimes baffling press conference.