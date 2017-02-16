All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    16/02/2017 16:56 GMT | Updated 16/02/2017 17:46 GMT

    Donald Trump's Press Conference With Benjamin Netanyahu Explained (Sort Of)

    'He talks like a real estate agent.'

    On Wednesday, Donald Trump hosted Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House and held a press conference that generated at least seven “WTAF” moments.

    Discussing the issues around one of the most volatile geo-political features of the modern world, Trump veered from policy to bragging, via large chunks of discourse that made little sense whatsoever.

    In an effort to understand what happened, HuffPost UK asked Dr Leslie Vinjamuri, of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, and Dr Yossi Mekelberg, of Chatham House, to give us their interpretation of a sometimes baffling press conference.

    MORE:newspoliticsDonald TrumpIsraelPalestineBenjamin NetanyahuChatham House

    Conversations