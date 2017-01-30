All Sections
    • NEWS
    30/01/2017 22:10 GMT | Updated 31/01/2017 02:27 GMT

    Donald Trump Protests In London, Edinburgh, Cardiff And Across UK In Pictures

    Tens of thousands take to the streets.

    Tens of thousands of demonstrators were out in force in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff, waving banners and placards in response to the 90-day ban issued by US President Donald Trump to seven largely Muslim countries.

    Here are the best pictures from the  marches.

    • Westminster, London
      Jack Taylor via Getty Images
    • Andrew Aitchison via Getty Images
    • Victoria Jones/PA Wire
    • Victoria Jones/PA Wire
    • BEN STANSALL via Getty Images
    • Victoria Jones/PA Wire
    • Alastair Grant/AP
    • Alastair Grant/AP
    • BEN STANSALL via Getty Images
    • BEN STANSALL via Getty Images
    • Edinburgh, Scotland
      Mark Runnacles via Getty Images
    • Mark Runnacles via Getty Images
    • Mark Runnacles via Getty Images
    • Mark Runnacles via Getty Images
    • Mark Runnacles via Getty Images
    • Bristol, England
      Matt Cardy via Getty Images
    • Matt Cardy via Getty Images
    • Matt Cardy via Getty Images
    • Matt Cardy via Getty Images
    • Cardiff, Wales
      Matthew Horwood via Getty Images
    • Matthew Horwood via Getty Images
    • Matthew Horwood via Getty Images
    • Matthew Horwood via Getty Images
    • Newcastle, England
      Mary Turner via Getty Images
    • Mary Turner via Getty Images
    • Mary Turner via Getty Images
    • Mary Turner via Getty Images
