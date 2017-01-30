Tens of thousands of demonstrators were out in force in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff, waving banners and placards in response to the 90-day ban issued by US President Donald Trump to seven largely Muslim countries.
Here are the best pictures from the
#StandUpToTrump marches.
-
Westminster, LondonJack Taylor via Getty Images
-
Andrew Aitchison via Getty Images
-
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
-
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
-
BEN STANSALL via Getty Images
-
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
-
Alastair Grant/AP
-
Alastair Grant/AP
-
BEN STANSALL via Getty Images
-
BEN STANSALL via Getty Images
-
Edinburgh, ScotlandMark Runnacles via Getty Images
-
Mark Runnacles via Getty Images
-
Mark Runnacles via Getty Images
-
Mark Runnacles via Getty Images
-
Mark Runnacles via Getty Images
-
Bristol, EnglandMatt Cardy via Getty Images
-
Matt Cardy via Getty Images
-
Matt Cardy via Getty Images
-
Matt Cardy via Getty Images
-
Cardiff, WalesMatthew Horwood via Getty Images
-
Matthew Horwood via Getty Images
-
Matthew Horwood via Getty Images
-
Matthew Horwood via Getty Images
-
Newcastle, EnglandMary Turner via Getty Images
-
Mary Turner via Getty Images
-
Mary Turner via Getty Images
-
Mary Turner via Getty Images