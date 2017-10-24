Donald Trump Proves Bob Corker Right In Astoundingly Ironic Twitter Tirade

Bob Corker, the US Senator who branded the White House an “adult daycare centre” has accused Donald Trump of “debasing” the US and has almost immediately been proven right.

During a CNN interview at the Capitol, Corker said the President has “great difficulty with the truth” and is “purposely breaking down relationships we have around the world that had been useful to our nation”.

“It’s amazing. Unfortunately world leaders are very aware that much of what he says is untrue,” Corker continued. “Certainly people here are because these things are provably untrue. They’re just factually incorrect and people know the difference.”

He added: “I don’t know why he lowers himself to such a low, low standard and debases our country in that way but he does, but he does.”

Trump, without any hint of irony, responded with an insult-ridden string of tweets that contained at least one falsehood.