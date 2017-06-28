A reporter has shared a clip of the bizarre moment Donald Trump paused a telephone conversation with the new Irish prime minister to call her over.

Caitriona Perry, the Washington correspondent for Irish public service broadcaster RTÉ, was part of the press group observing the US president’s call with Leo Varadkar.

Trump could be heard saying “We have a lot of your Irish press watching us right now.”

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017

“We have all of this Irish, beautiful Irish press. Where are you from? Come here, come here...”

Perry approached before quickly retreating again as Trump continued: “She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well.”

Perry described the moment as “bizarre”, and it left many deeply uncomfortable.

Trump,"She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well."😳Ms.Perry, please accept the apology of at least 1 female American.😔 — Christine Canning (@Canni2Canning) June 27, 2017

I just threw up a little in my mouth — Eimear (@eimzkavanagh) June 27, 2017

We apologize that our president is a weird, inappropriate creep. — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) June 27, 2017

Oh my God he is a creeper! — Moezy (@Moezy86) June 27, 2017

How creepy! I see you stayed out of his grubby reach...... — Cherie Marcom-Gatlin (@CherieGatlin) June 27, 2017

Trump was actually supposed to be congratulating Varadkar on his “great victory”, after he was voted Irish PM.