A Republican senator has accused Donald Trump of “publicly castrating” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with his tweets about North Korea.

Republican Bob Corker, who previously called Trump’s volatile White House an “adult day care centre” and warned the president could start World War Three, said Trump’s tweets dismissing Tillerson’s negotiation efforts were narrowing America’s options on dealing with countries like Iran and North Korea.

Trump, who was condemned worldwide for refusing to certify the nuclear deal with the “fanatical regime” in Iran on Friday, tweeted two weeks ago to say Tillerson was “wasting his time” by trying to negotiate with North Korea and told him to “save your energy”.