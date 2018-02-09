Donald Trump has praised a White House aide accused of domestic violence, saying his resignation is “very sad” and he will have a “great career ahead of him”.

The President added that Rob Porter, who resigned this week after allegations that he abused two former wives, had maintained his innocence, and he wished him well.

“He says he’s innocent. I think you have to remember that. He said very strongly yesterday that he’s innocent,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.