Donald Trump has opted against the inflammatory language about Muslims that has characterised his political career to date during his first foreign trip in Saudi Arabia.

The US President repeatedly criticised Barack Obama’s administration for its unwillingness to use the phrase “radical Islamic terrorism”, and in March said: “I think Islam hates us.”

He’s also claimed that he saw Muslims cheering on 9/11 as the World Trade Center was attacked, and in 2015 he called for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States”.

His government is currently defending his travel ban on visitors and refugees from six Muslim-majority nations, insisting it’s not a ban on Muslims. The courts, however, have repeatedly pointed to Trump’s own campaign rhetoric to cast doubt on that claim.

And yet, President Trump followed in the footsteps of his predecessor on Sunday by condemning what he called the “crisis of Islamic extremism” during a keynote speech on Riyadh. He said: